Why you should try riverboarding on the Zambezi
What's the story
If you are an adventure junkie, riverboarding on the Zambezi River is an experience you would not want to miss. The river, famous for its rough rapids and stunning views, gives you a chance to ride the waves on a board. Unlike rafting, where you are in a raft, here you lie on a board, paddling through the rapids. It is a thrilling way to experience one of Africa's most iconic rivers.
Timing
Choosing the right season
The best time for riverboarding on the Zambezi is during the low water season, which usually lasts from August to December.
During this time, the water levels drop, exposing more rocks and creating more challenging rapids.
The high water season, January to July, sees higher water levels that may not be ideal for riverboarding due to safety concerns.
Equipment
Essential gear and safety measures
Proper gear is essential for a safe riverboarding experience.
A sturdy wetsuit protects against cold water, while a helmet and life jacket are a must for safety.
Flippers help in maneuvering through the rapids, giving better control over the board.
It is also advisable to have a guide, or join an organized tour, if you are new to this activity.
Rapids
Understanding rapids classification
Familiarizing yourself with the classification of rapids is important before you go riverboarding.
The Zambezi has everything from class I (easy) to class V (extreme) rapids.
Beginners may want to start with lower-class rapids, while experienced boarders can take on more challenging sections of the river.
Knowing what each class entails helps in planning your trip accordingly.
Beginners
Tips for first-time riverboarders
First-time riverboarders should focus on basic techniques, like paddling effectively and maintaining balance on their boards.
Listening carefully during safety briefings provided by guides or instructors is crucial.
Practicing these skills in calmer waters before tackling more intense sections can build confidence and improve performance on the Zambezi's challenging rapids.