If beetroot makes you drool, try these yummy recipes

Roasted beetroot and caraway are two ingredients that can elevate any vegetarian dish. The earthy sweetness of beetroot and the warm, slightly nutty flavor of caraway seeds create a delicious combination. This article explores five vegetarian recipes that highlight this pairing, offering a range of options for different tastes and occasions. Whether you're looking for a simple side dish or an elaborate main course, these recipes have got you covered.

Dish 1 Beetroot and caraway salad delight A refreshing salad can be made by mixing roasted beetroot with fresh greens, like arugula or spinach. Add a handful of caraway seeds for an extra crunch and flavor. Toss in some feta cheese or walnuts for added texture. Dress the salad with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper to bring all the flavors together. This dish makes for a perfect light lunch or a side at dinner.

Dish 2 Hearty beetroot soup with caraway A hearty soup can be made by blending roasted beetroot with vegetable broth until smooth. Add some caraway seeds while cooking to infuse the soup with their aromatic flavor. Finish off by adding cream or coconut milk for richness. Serve hot with crusty bread on the side for a comforting meal on chilly days.

Dish 3 Roasted beetroot patties infused with caraway Roasted beetroot patties are the perfect vegetarian alternative to traditional ones. Mix mashed roasted beetroots with breadcrumbs, minced onions, garlic, and a pinch of caraway seeds. Shape them into patties and pan-fry until golden brown on both sides. These patties make for a delicious main course when served with yogurt dip and salad.

Dish 4 Creamy beetroot pasta seasoned with caraway Cook pasta till al dente and toss it in a creamy sauce made from pureed roasted beetroots mixed with cream or cashew milk. Add grated Parmesan cheese if desired. Season generously with freshly ground black pepper, along with toasted caraway seeds sprinkled over the top just before serving. This dish offers a unique twist on classic pasta recipes.