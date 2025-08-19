Roasted chickpeas: A crunchy snack alternative

Roasted chickpeas are becoming increasingly popular as a crunchy snack option for fried potato chips. They satisfy the crunch and are loaded with nutrients, making an interesting option for health-conscious people. Instead of chips, you get protein and fiber with roasted chickpeas, making your diet more balanced. Here's why you should replace fried potato chips with roasted chickpeas.

#1 Nutritional benefits of chickpeas Roasted chickpeas are high in protein and fiber, which ensures that you stay full longer than when munching on fried potato chips. A single serving of roasted chickpeas gives you around six grams of protein and five grams of fiber. They maintain muscles and ensure your digestive health. Moreover, they are loaded with vitamins and minerals such as iron, magnesium, and folate that promote your well-being.

#2 Versatility in flavors One of the benefits of roasted chickpeas is that they can be seasoned with different spices and herbs. From spicy chili powder to savory garlic or sweet cinnamon sugar, the flavor possibilities are endless. Not only does this versatility let you enjoy different taste profiles without getting bored, you can also customize them at home with natural ingredients, unlike potato chips that come pre-flavored with artificial additives.

#3 Lower caloric content Roasted chickpeas are usually lower in calories than fried potato chips, owing to their preparation process. While a standard serving of potato chips may have roughly 150 calories or higher per ounce, roasted chickpeas typically have around 120 calories per ounce. Their lower caloric value makes them a great pick for anyone trying to maintain their weight without giving up on something crunchy.