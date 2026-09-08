These roasted gram recipes are a must-try
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Roasted gram, popularly known as chana or roasted chickpeas, is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a number of vegetarian recipes. Rich in protein and fiber, it makes for a healthy option for anyone looking to add more plant-based foods to their diet. Here are five delicious vegetarian recipes that use roasted gram, each offering a unique taste and texture.
Dish 1
Roasted gram salad delight
A refreshing salad can be created by mixing roasted gram with fresh vegetables like tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions.
Add some lemon juice, a sprinkle of salt, and pepper to enhance the flavors.
This salad not only offers a crunchy texture but also provides a dose of vitamins and minerals from the veggies.
It is perfect as a light snack or as an accompaniment to your main meal.
Dish 2
Spicy roasted gram chutney
For those who love spicy flavors, roasted gram chutney is an ideal choice.
Blend roasted gram with green chilies, garlic, ginger, coriander leaves, and tamarind paste to make this chutney.
The result is a spicy condiment that goes well with dosas or idlis. The combination of spices gives it a rich flavor while keeping it healthy.
Dish 3
Nutty roasted gram energy bars
Make your own energy bars at home by mixing roasted gram with dates and nuts, such as almonds or cashews.
Press the mixture into a tray and refrigerate until firm before cutting them into bars.
These energy bars make for an excellent on-the-go snack that provides sustained energy without added sugars or preservatives.
Dish 4
Creamy roasted gram soup
Roasted gram soup is another comforting option you can try.
Cook onions, garlic, tomatoes, and spices like cumin and coriander powder in vegetable broth until they become soft.
Blend this mixture with roasted grams until smooth for a creamy texture without using dairy products.
Dish 5
Crunchy roasted gram snack mix
Create your own snack mix by adding roasted grams to nuts such as peanuts or cashews, along with dried fruits like raisins or cranberries.
Toss everything together, lightly seasoned with salt if desired.
This mix is perfect for munching on during movie nights or road trips, giving you both crunchiness from the nuts and sweetness from the fruits.