Peanuts and mango make a surprisingly tasty salad combo
What's the story
Roasted peanuts and mangoes make for a tangy salad combo that can make your taste buds go wild. The sweetness of mangoes and the nutty crunch of peanuts make for a delightful mix of flavors and textures. This salad can be a perfect side dish or a light meal on its own. Here's how you can prepare this delicious salad with ease.
Tip 1
Choosing the right mangoes
Choosing the right mango is key to a tasty salad.
Go for ripe but firm mangoes that are slightly soft to the touch. They should have a sweet aroma and bright color.
Avoid overripe ones, as they can make your salad mushy.
The perfect mango will add sweetness without overpowering other ingredients.
Tip 2
Preparing roasted peanuts
Roasting peanuts at home is easy and gives them an enhanced flavor for your salad.
Spread raw peanuts on a baking sheet and roast them in an oven preheated to 180 degrees Celsius for about 10 minutes, or until golden brown.
Let them cool before adding to your salad for that crunchy texture.
Tip 3
Adding fresh herbs
Fresh herbs can take your peanut-mango salad to the next level by adding more depth to its flavors.
Coriander or mint leaves are great options that go well with both mangoes and peanuts.
Chop these herbs finely before mixing them into the salad, so that their flavor is evenly distributed.
Tip 4
Dressing your salad perfectly
A simple dressing can bring all the flavors of the peanut-mango salad together. It enhances the ingredients without overpowering their natural flavors.
Consider using lime juice combined with olive oil, along with salt and pepper for seasoning. This simple combination works wonderfully when drizzled lightly over the salad just before serving.