Bandiagara Escarpment: An extreme climbing spot in Africa
What's the story
Mali's Bandiagara Escarpment is famous for its stunning landscapes and cultural heritage. But, for adventure lovers, the region also provides some of the toughest rock climbing routes in Africa. The escarpment's towering cliffs and rugged terrain make it a unique challenge for climbers from all over the world. Here are some of the most difficult rock climbing routes in this remote part of the world.
#1
The challenge of Falaise de Sangha
Falaise de Sangha is one of the most notorious climbing spots in the Bandiagara Escarpment.
The sheer walls and unpredictable weather conditions make it a tough climb even for seasoned climbers.
The route demands not only physical strength but also mental resilience, as climbers have to deal with loose rocks and sudden changes in weather.
#2
Ascent at La Falaise des Chasseurs
La Falaise des Chasseurs is another difficult route that tests climbers' skills to the maximum.
The steep inclines and narrow ledges make it a risky affair, requiring precise footwork and careful planning.
Climbers have to be prepared for long stretches of vertical climbing, with limited resting spots along the way.
#3
Technical challenges at Pointe de l'Escarpement
Pointe de l'Escarpement is famous for its technical difficulties.
The route has several overhangs and requires advanced climbing techniques, such as dynamic moves and intricate foot placements.
Climbers need to be well-versed in safety protocols, as falls can be dangerous due to the height and complexity of this route.
Tip 1
Preparation tips for climbers
Before attempting any climb in the Bandiagara Escarpment, proper preparation is key.
Climbers should ensure they have the right gear, including helmets, harnesses, ropes, and climbing shoes designed for rocky terrain.
Physical conditioning is also important; regular training sessions focused on strength building and endurance can help climbers tackle these challenging routes more effectively.