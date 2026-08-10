Climbing or rowing: Which workout should you choose?
What's the story
Rock climbing and rowing are two popular activities that promise to build muscle strength. Both exercises engage different muscle groups and provide unique benefits. While rock climbing is known for its full-body engagement and focus on grip strength, rowing emphasizes cardiovascular fitness and lower body strength. Knowing how each activity contributes to muscle building can help you choose the right exercise for your fitness goals.
#1
Rock climbing's full-body engagement
Rock climbing is a full-body workout that engages several muscle groups at once.
It works the arms, shoulders, back, and core, while also working the legs when climbing.
The activity requires a lot of grip strength and endurance, making it an excellent way to build upper body muscles.
The dynamic movements involved in climbing also improve flexibility and balance.
#2
Rowing's cardiovascular benefits
Rowing is a great cardiovascular workout that also builds lower body strength.
The repetitive motion of rowing works the quadriceps, hamstrings, calves, and glutes.
It also strengthens the core muscles as you maintain your balance during each stroke.
Rowing improves cardiovascular health while also building muscle endurance over time.
#3
Grip strength development in climbing
One of the most important aspects of rock climbing is grip strength.
As climbers hold on to holds of different sizes and shapes, they develop their forearm muscles and fingers.
This specific training helps in improving dexterity and hand-eye coordination.
Strong grip strength is important not just for climbing, but also for other sports requiring manual precision.
#4
Endurance training through rowing
Rowing is an excellent endurance workout, as it requires you to perform repetitive motions for extended periods of time.
This helps you build muscular endurance, especially in the lower body.
As you row regularly, you will notice improved stamina levels, which will benefit your overall fitness regimen.