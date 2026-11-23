Roller skating v/s inline skating: Which is better for cardio?
What's the story
Roller skating and inline skating are both popular activities that provide a great cardiovascular workout. Although the two may look similar, they have their own benefits and challenges. Both forms of skating can improve your heart health, but the impact on your cardiovascular system may differ. Here's a look at how roller skating and inline skating affect your heart health.
#1
Roller skating's rhythmic benefits
Roller skating is all about a rhythmic motion that can help improve your cardiovascular endurance.
The circular motion of roller skates helps maintain a steady heart rate, which is essential for building endurance.
Further, roller skating also works multiple muscle groups at once, which can improve circulation and heart function over time.
The rhythmic nature of roller skating makes it an enjoyable way to boost heart health.
#2
Inline skating's intensity factor
Inline skating is generally considered more intense than roller skating because of its speed and technique requirements.
Inline skaters usually cover more distance in a shorter time, resulting in higher calorie burn and increased heart rate.
The need for balance and coordination in inline skating also leads to greater muscle engagement, which can improve cardiovascular efficiency by strengthening the heart's pumping capacity.
#3
Caloric burn comparison
Both roller skating and inline skating burn calories effectively, but inline skating usually burns more due to its intensity.
A 70 kg person burns around 350 calories in an hour of moderate inline skating, compared to 250 calories for the same duration of roller skating at a similar pace.
The higher caloric burn from inline skating can help with weight management and improve overall cardiovascular health.
#4
Joint impact considerations
The impact on joints is another factor to consider when picking between roller skating and inline skating for heart health benefits.
Roller skates have wider wheels that distribute weight evenly, reducing stress on joints like knees and ankles.
Inline skates have narrower wheels that require more balance but may put extra pressure on joints if not used properly or without protective gear, like knee pads or wrist guards.