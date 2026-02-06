Ever tried roller skiing?

Roller skiing in Africa is a unique way to explore the continent's diverse landscapes. From the snow-capped peaks of the Atlas Mountains to the rolling hills of Lesotho, these routes offer a thrilling experience for adventure seekers. Here are five highland routes that promise an unforgettable roller skiing adventure. Each route comes with its own challenges and rewards, making them ideal for both beginners and seasoned skiers.

#1 Atlas Mountains: A snowy challenge The Atlas Mountains in Morocco provide a stunning backdrop for roller skiing. The region has a variety of trails that wind through picturesque villages and lush valleys. While the terrain can be tough, the reward is worth it as you get to enjoy panoramic views of snow-capped peaks and vibrant local culture. The best time to visit is during the winter months when the trails are less crowded.

#2 Lesotho: Kingdom in the sky Known as the "Kingdom in the Sky," Lesotho offers some of Africa's most breathtaking highland routes. The country has a network of trails that traverse its rugged terrain, giving skiers a chance to experience its unique geography. From rolling hills to steep descents, Lesotho's trails cater to all skill levels. The high altitude also means cooler temperatures, making it ideal for roller skiing enthusiasts.

#3 Drakensberg: Majestic peaks await The Drakensberg Mountains in South Africa provide an awe-inspiring setting for roller skiing adventures. With majestic peaks and deep valleys, this region has a range of trails that challenge even the most experienced skiers. The trails often lead to hidden waterfalls and panoramic vistas, making every turn an adventure. Given its diverse ecosystems, the Drakensberg is also a haven for wildlife lovers.

#4 Simien Mountains: Ethiopia's alpine gem Ethiopia's Simien Mountains are famous for their dramatic landscapes and rich biodiversity. These alpine-like conditions make them perfect for roller skiing enthusiasts looking for something different from traditional ski destinations. The area has several well-marked trails winding through jagged cliffs and lush plateaus. They provide stunning views at every corner without requiring advanced technical skills from participants.