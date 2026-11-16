Rollerblading v/s Nordic walking: Which is better for lower body?
What's the story
Rollerblading and Nordic walking are two popular activities that promise a good workout for your lower body. Both the activities are low-impact, making them perfect for people looking to improve their fitness without stressing their joints. While rollerblading involves gliding on wheels, Nordic walking uses poles to propel the body forward. Here is a look at the benefits of both, and how they can help you build strength and endurance in your lower body.
#1
Rollerblading's impact on leg muscles
Rollerblading is an excellent cardiovascular workout that engages various muscles in the legs.
The action of pushing off with one foot while balancing on the other helps strengthen the quadriceps, hamstrings, and calves.
As you gain speed and maintain balance, your core also gets a workout.
Regular rollerblading can improve muscle tone and endurance in the lower body, making it a fun way to stay fit.
#2
Nordic walking for endurance building
Nordic walking is all about using specially designed poles to amp up the intensity of regular walking.
This activity works out not just the legs but also the upper body, giving you a full-body workout.
The poles give you extra support and help you engage more muscles as you walk.
Nordic walking is especially good for improving cardiovascular endurance and building stamina over time.
#3
Caloric burn comparison between activities
Both rollerblading and Nordic walking are effective at burning calories, but they do so differently.
Rollerblading at a moderate pace can burn approximately 300 calories per hour for a person weighing around 70 kg (154 lbs). The faster you go, the more calories you burn.
Nordic walking generally burns about 200 calories per hour at a brisk pace with poles, making it an efficient option for those looking to lose weight.
#4
Tips for maximizing workout benefits
To get the most out of rollerblading or Nordic walking, focus on form and technique.
For rollerblading, ensure your knees are slightly bent, and your back is straight to avoid injuries.
For Nordic walking, use long strides with the poles planted diagonally behind you to engage more muscles effectively.
Consistency is key; aim for regular sessions each week to see noticeable improvements in strength and endurance over time.