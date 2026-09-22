Want amazing fig recipes? Add rosemary
What's the story
Rosemary and figs make for a delightful flavor combination that can elevate any dish. The earthy, aromatic notes of rosemary complement the sweet, slightly tangy taste of figs, creating a balanced and harmonious profile. Be it a savory or sweet dish, this duo can add depth and complexity to your culinary creations. Here are some ways to use rosemary and figs together in your cooking.
Oil infusion
Infuse oils with rosemary and figs
Infusing oils with rosemary and figs is an easy way to add flavor to dressings and marinades.
Simply combine fresh rosemary sprigs with dried figs in olive oil, let the mixture sit for a week, and you have a fragrant oil.
This infused oil can be drizzled over salads or used as a base for marinades, enhancing the overall taste without overpowering other ingredients.
Compote creation
Create rosemary-fig compote
A rosemary-fig compote makes for an excellent topping for desserts or breakfast items like pancakes or waffles.
Cook fresh figs with sugar, water, and chopped rosemary until it thickens into a jam-like consistency.
The result is a sweet, yet savory, spread that pairs beautifully with yogurt or cream cheese on toast.
Baking bread
Bake rosemary-fig bread
Baking bread with rosemary and figs is a great way to enjoy this flavor combination in a hearty form.
Add chopped fresh rosemary leaves, and dried figs into your favorite bread dough recipe before baking.
The result is a fragrant loaf that goes well with cheese platters, or as an accompaniment to soups.
Chutney making
Make rosemary-fig chutney
Rosemary-fig chutney makes for a versatile condiment that goes well with cheese boards or grilled vegetables.
Cook chopped figs with onions, vinegar, sugar, and finely chopped rosemary until it thickens into a chutney-like consistency.
This tangy-sweet chutney adds an interesting twist to regular meals without being too overpowering.
Glaze preparation
Prepare rosemary-fig glaze
A rosemary-fig glaze can elevate roasted vegetables or even desserts like cakes and tarts.
Simmer fresh figs with sugar, water, lemon juice, and finely chopped rosemary until it reduces into a syrupy glaze.
Brush this mixture over roasted carrots, or drizzle it over desserts for added flavor complexity.