Rowing machine or elliptical: Which is better for full-body workout?

Rowing machines and ellipticals are two of the most popular cardio machines, both of which provide a full-body workout. While both machines help improve cardiovascular health and burn calories, they do so in their own unique way. Here's a look at the differences between rowing machines and ellipticals to help you choose the right one for your fitness goals.

#1 Rowing machines: Full-body engagement Rowing machines are famous for working out multiple muscle groups at once. The motion of rowing works your legs, core, back, and arms, giving you a comprehensive workout. This full-body engagement can help improve muscle tone and strength over time. Plus, rowing is a low-impact exercise that puts less stress on your joints while still giving you an intense workout.

#2 Ellipticals: Low-impact cardio Ellipticals are famous for their low-impact cardio workouts, which are easy on the joints. They mimic the motion of running or walking without the impact of hitting the ground. Ellipticals also allow you to work out both your upper and lower body by using handles that move along with the pedals. This makes them an excellent option for those looking for a low-impact way to stay fit.

#3 Calorie burning potential Both rowing machines and ellipticals are effective at burning calories, but they do so differently. Rowing tends to burn more calories in a shorter span due to its high-intensity nature and full-body engagement. On the other hand, ellipticals provide a steady calorie burn over longer sessions with adjustable resistance levels to increase intensity.

