Rowing or climbing: Which is better for your upper body?

Rowing and climbing are two popular activities that promise a full-body workout, particularly for the upper body. Both can be performed indoors, making them accessible to those who want to stay fit without going outdoors. Here's a look at how rowing and climbing can help you strengthen your upper body, and the benefits of each activity.

#1 Rowing: A full-body workout Rowing is an excellent way to engage multiple muscle groups at once. It targets the back, shoulders, arms, and core muscles while also providing cardiovascular benefits. The repetitive motion of rowing helps build endurance and strength over time. Indoor rowing machines are widely available and offer adjustable resistance levels to suit different fitness levels.

#2 Climbing: Building strength through challenge Climbing, on the other hand, is a dynamic activity that challenges your muscles in new ways with every move. It primarily works out the back, shoulders, arms, and hands as you pull yourself up or across surfaces. The mental aspect of climbing also encourages problem-solving skills as you figure out routes or boulder problems. Indoor climbing walls offer varying difficulty levels for all skill sets.

#3 Comparing calorie burn rates When it comes to calorie burn, both rowing and climbing are effective but differ in intensity levels. Rowing at a moderate pace can burn around 300 calories per hour for an average person, while vigorous climbing sessions may burn up to 600 calories per hour depending on the difficulty level of the climb.