Rowing v/s hiking: Which is better for your heart?
What's the story
Rowing and hiking are two popular activities that offer unique benefits for improving cardiovascular health. Both exercises engage different muscle groups and provide distinct experiences, making them appealing to various individuals. While rowing is often associated with indoor workouts and full-body engagement, hiking offers the opportunity to connect with nature while enhancing endurance. This article explores the differences between these activities, highlighting how each can contribute to better cardiovascular fitness.
#1
Full body workout benefits of rowing
Rowing is a low-impact exercise that works out multiple muscle groups at the same time. It works your legs, core, back, and arms, providing a complete body workout. This full-body engagement increases your heart rate and improves cardiovascular efficiency. Rowing also builds strength and endurance over time, making it an ideal choice for those looking to improve their overall fitness levels.
#2
Nature's impact on hiking experience
Hiking provides a unique opportunity to exercise outdoors in natural surroundings. The varied terrain of hiking trails challenges different muscles as you navigate uphill and downhill paths. The fresh air and scenic views can also improve your mental well-being, while giving you a moderate-intensity workout that boosts cardiovascular health.
#3
Caloric burn comparison
Both rowing and hiking are effective in burning calories, but the intensity of each activity can determine how many calories you burn. Rowing at a high intensity can burn up to 600 calories per hour for an average person. Meanwhile, hiking's caloric burn depends on factors like trail difficulty and pace, but generally ranges from 430 to 550 calories per hour.
#4
Accessibility considerations for each activity
Accessibility is another factor when choosing between rowing and hiking for cardiovascular benefits. Rowing machines are available at most gyms or can be purchased for home use, making them accessible regardless of weather conditions or location constraints. On the other hand, hiking requires access to trails but offers flexibility in terms of duration, from short walks to long treks—catering to different fitness levels.