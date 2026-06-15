Rowing is a low-impact exercise that works out multiple muscle groups at the same time

Rowing v/s hiking: Which is better for your heart?

By Vinita Jain 08:43 am Jun 15, 202608:43 am

What's the story

Rowing and hiking are two popular activities that offer unique benefits for improving cardiovascular health. Both exercises engage different muscle groups and provide distinct experiences, making them appealing to various individuals. While rowing is often associated with indoor workouts and full-body engagement, hiking offers the opportunity to connect with nature while enhancing endurance. This article explores the differences between these activities, highlighting how each can contribute to better cardiovascular fitness.