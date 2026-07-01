Rowing or yoga: Which is better for your fitness?
What's the story
Rowing and yoga are two popular exercises that offer unique benefits for improving flexibility and core strength. While rowing is an intense workout that engages multiple muscle groups, yoga focuses on stretching and relaxation. Knowing how each of these activities contributes to flexibility and core strength can help you choose the right exercise for your fitness goals. Here's how rowing and yoga can help you.
Core Power
Rowing's impact on core strength
Rowing is a full-body workout that activates the core muscles with every stroke. The repetitive motion of rowing targets the abdominal muscles, lower back, and obliques, helping strengthen the core over time. As you row, you maintain a strong posture, which further helps in activating these muscles. Regular rowing sessions can improve your core stability and endurance.
Stretching benefits
Flexibility benefits of yoga
Yoga is famous for its stretching poses, which improve flexibility. Each pose stretches different muscle groups, increasing the range of motion in joints. This increased flexibility can help reduce the risk of injury and improve overall mobility. Practicing yoga regularly can lead to noticeable improvements in how easily you move through daily activities.
Calorie burn
Comparing calorie burn rates
Rowing is an intense workout that burns a lot of calories because of its high-energy nature. Depending on the intensity and duration, you can burn anywhere between 400 and 600 calories in an hour of rowing. Meanwhile, yoga burns fewer calories, usually between 200 and 400 calories per hour, depending on the style practiced.
Goal alignment
Choosing based on personal goals
When choosing between rowing and yoga, consider your personal fitness goals. If building core strength while getting a cardiovascular workout is your aim, rowing would be an ideal choice. However, if you want to improve flexibility while also getting a dose of relaxation, yoga is the way to go. Both exercises have their own advantages, which can be tailored to suit your needs.