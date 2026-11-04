Rowing or skiing? Which gives your heart a better workout?
What's the story
Rowing and cross-country skiing are two popular activities known for their cardiovascular benefits. Both provide a full-body workout, improving heart health and endurance. While rowing is performed on water or indoor rowing machines, cross-country skiing mimics the movement of walking or running on snow-covered terrain. Here, we compare the cardiovascular benefits of these two activities, helping you make an informed decision based on your fitness goals and preferences.
#1
Full body engagement in rowing
Rowing engages multiple muscle groups, including the legs, core, and arms.
This full-body engagement increases heart rate effectively, providing a great cardiovascular workout.
The rhythmic nature of rowing helps improve circulation and oxygen flow to muscles.
Regular rowing sessions can improve your endurance and lower blood pressure by as much as 10%, according to some studies.
#2
Endurance building with cross-country skiing
Cross-country skiing is an excellent way to build endurance as it requires continuous movement over varying terrains.
The activity works out both upper and lower body muscles while also improving balance and coordination.
As you navigate through different inclines and declines, your heart rate fluctuates, giving you a great aerobic workout.
Studies show that regular cross-country skiers have improved lung capacity by as much as 15%.
#3
Caloric burn comparison
Both rowing and cross-country skiing are effective in burning calories, but the intensity of each workout can determine how many calories you burn.
A vigorous hour of rowing can burn around 600 calories for a 70 kg person.
On the other hand, an hour of moderate cross-country skiing can burn around 500 calories for the same person.
The difference in caloric burn may depend on the pace and resistance levels.
Tip 1
Accessibility considerations
When choosing between rowing and cross-country skiing, accessibility plays a huge role.
Rowing indoors requires little space and equipment, making it perfect for those with limited access to open water bodies or snowy terrains.
Cross-country skiing needs specific locations with snow coverage during winter months, which may not be available everywhere year-round.