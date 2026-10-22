Which is better for heart health, rowing or skating?
What's the story
Rowing and skating are two popular cardiovascular exercises that can help you boost your heart health. Both activities are low impact and can be done by people of all fitness levels. While rowing is a full-body workout that emphasizes strength and endurance, skating is a fun activity that focuses on balance and agility. Knowing the benefits of each can help you choose the right exercise for your heart health.
#1
Rowing: A full-body workout
Rowing works out multiple muscle groups at once, including the legs, core, and arms.
This full-body workout increases your heart rate, improving cardiovascular endurance.
Rowing also builds muscle strength without putting too much pressure on the joints.
The rhythmic motion of rowing helps improve circulation and lower blood pressure over time.
#2
Skating: Fun and agility
Skating is a fun way to get your cardio fix while improving your balance and coordination.
It works out the lower body mainly, working muscles in the legs and glutes.
The constant movement of skating increases your heart rate, giving you a good aerobic workout.
Plus, skating outdoors can also give you fresh air and scenery to enjoy while exercising.
#3
Caloric burn comparison
Both rowing and skating are effective at burning calories, making them good options for weight management.
Rowing at a moderate pace can burn around 300 calories in 30 minutes for a person weighing 70 kilograms.
Skating at a similar intensity can burn about 250 calories in the same duration.
The exact number of calories burned will depend on factors like intensity level and body weight.
#4
Accessibility considerations
Accessibility is an important factor when choosing between rowing and skating as cardiovascular exercises.
Rowing can be done indoors on machines such as ergometers or rowers, making it accessible regardless of weather conditions or location constraints.
Skating requires safe outdoor spaces such as parks or rinks, but offers flexibility in terms of speed control depending on skill level, from casual gliding to fast-paced racing styles.