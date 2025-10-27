How to wear ruffles like a celebrity

Ruffles have always been a favorite of celebrities, adding a touch of elegance and drama to their outfits. From red carpets to casual outings, these playful yet sophisticated details have been a part of many memorable looks. Be it adding volume or a hint of whimsy, ruffles have a way of making any outfit stand out. Here's how celebrities have used ruffles to make their outfits memorable.

#1 Red carpet ruffles Celebrities often use ruffles on red carpets to make a statement. These details can make the simplest of dresses look extraordinary, drawing attention in all the right ways. Stars like Zendaya and Emma Stone have been seen in ruffled gowns that added to the glamour of the event. The trick is to pick ruffles that complement the silhouette, not overpower it.

#2 Casual chic with ruffles Ruffles aren't just for formal occasions; they can also be worn casually for a chic look. Celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez have been spotted in ruffled tops paired with jeans or skirts, giving off an effortlessly stylish vibe. This combination shows how versatile ruffles can be, adding just the right amount of flair without being too much.

#3 Ruffles in high fashion In high fashion, ruffles are often used as a design element to add texture and movement to an outfit. Designers like Valentino and Gucci have included ruffles in their collections, inspired by the way celebrities wear them. These pieces are often seen on runways and editorial spreads, showcasing the artistic potential of this detail.