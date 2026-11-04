Running or swimming: Which improves lung capacity more?
What's the story
Running and swimming are two of the most popular exercises that promise to improve lung capacity. Both activities work different muscle groups and have their own benefits when it comes to respiratory health. While running is a high-impact exercise that gets the heart racing, swimming is a low-impact workout that requires controlled breathing. Here, we take a look at how each of these activities can help improve lung function.
#1
Impact of running on lung capacity
Running is an aerobic exercise that requires a lot of energy, which makes your lungs work harder.
This increased demand can improve the efficiency of your respiratory system over time.
As you run regularly, your lungs become better at taking in oxygen and expelling carbon dioxide.
Studies indicate that running can increase vital capacity by up to 5% in some individuals.
#2
Benefits of swimming for respiratory health
Swimming also provides a great workout for the lungs, thanks to its requirement of controlled breathing patterns.
When you swim, you have to time your breaths with strokes, which helps strengthen respiratory muscles.
The resistance of water also makes breathing more challenging than on land, further improving lung function over time.
Regular swimming sessions can improve overall respiratory endurance.
#3
Comparing aerobic benefits
Both running and swimming are excellent aerobic exercises that improve cardiovascular health, which is closely related to improved lung capacity.
Running increases heart rate quickly due to its high-impact nature, while swimming provides a steady increase in heart rate through continuous movement in water.
Both exercises improve circulation and oxygen delivery to the body, which is important for healthy lungs.
#4
Considerations for choosing an activity
Choosing between running and swimming depends on personal preferences and physical conditions.
If you prefer outdoor activities or have access to trails, running might be more convenient.
On the other hand, if you have joint issues or prefer low-impact workouts, swimming could be the better choice.
Both activities require proper technique to avoid injuries and maximize benefits for lung capacity improvement.