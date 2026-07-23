Russian twists: The core workout you're missing out on
What's the story
Russian twists are a great exercise for strengthening your core and improving your balance. This simple yet effective move targets your obliques, making it a staple in many workout routines. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced fitness enthusiast, knowing the right technique and variations can help you get the most out of this exercise. Here are some insights into mastering Russian twists for a stronger core.
Tip 1
Proper form for maximum benefit
To perform Russian twists correctly, sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat.
Lean back slightly so your torso is at a 45-degree angle to the ground.
Keep your back straight, and engage your core muscles throughout the movement.
Hold your hands together in front of you or use a weight for added resistance.
Tip 2
Breathing techniques enhance performance
Breathing plays a key role in performing Russian twists effectively.
Inhale deeply before starting each twist, then exhale as you rotate your torso to one side.
This not only helps maintain rhythm but also ensures that you are engaging your core muscles properly.
Consistent breathing keeps you focused and improves endurance during the exercise.
Tip 3
Variations to increase difficulty
Once you have mastered the basic Russian twist, you can try different variations to increase the intensity.
One such variation is elevating your feet off the ground while performing the twist.
Another is holding a medicine ball or weight plate for extra resistance.
These changes challenge your balance and strength, making the exercise more effective.
Tip 4
Common mistakes to avoid
One of the most common mistakes people make while doing Russian twists is not engaging their core properly, which can lead to strain on the lower back.
Another mistake is using momentum instead of controlled movements, which reduces effectiveness and increases the risk of injury.
Focus on slow, deliberate motions, with proper form, to avoid these pitfalls.