5 vegetarian treats that are a hit across Rwanda
What's the story
Rwanda, a land of rich culture and beautiful landscapes, also has a number of vegetarian snacks that you can relish. These snacks are not just a treat for your taste buds, but also a glimpse into the country's culinary heritage. From local markets to roadside stalls, these vegetarian delights are easily available and give you an authentic taste of Rwandan cuisine. Here are some must-try vegetarian snacks when in Rwanda.
Dish 1
Akabenz: A local favorite
Akabenz is a popular Rwandan snack made from fried plantains.
The plantains are sliced and fried until they are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.
They are usually served with a spicy sauce or eaten plain as a quick snack.
Akabenz is loved for its simplicity and the way it highlights the natural sweetness of plantains.
Dish 2
Isombe: Cassava leaves delight
Isombe is a traditional Rwandan dish made from cassava leaves cooked with groundnuts or peanuts.
The leaves are simmered until tender and then mixed with the groundnuts to create a rich, flavorful dish.
Isombe can be eaten as a side dish or on its own as a light snack. Its earthy flavors make it a favorite among locals.
Dish 3
Ibihaza: Pumpkin seeds snack
Ibihaza refers to roasted pumpkin seeds, a common snack across Rwanda.
The seeds are roasted until crunchy, and seasoned with salt or spices for added flavor.
They make for an excellent source of protein and can be munched on anytime during the day.
Dish 4
Ubugari: Cassava flour staple
Ubugari is prepared by mixing cassava flour with water to form a dough-like consistency.
This staple food is eaten with various accompaniments, like vegetables or sauces.
While ubugari may seem plain, it serves as an important part of Rwandan meals by balancing out stronger flavors with its neutral taste.
Dish 5
Ibihaza: Sweet potato treats
Ibihaza also refers to sweet potato slices that are boiled or roasted until soft.
These treats are often enjoyed during festivals or special occasions in Rwanda.
They provide natural sweetness without any added sugars, making them an ideal option for those looking for healthier snacking alternatives.