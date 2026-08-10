Try these dishes featuring tapioca pearls

Sabudana khichdi is a quintessential Gujarati breakfast.

It is made by sauteing soaked sabudana with peanuts, green chilies, and curry leaves.

The dish is usually garnished with fresh coriander and served with yogurt or lemon.

The crunch of peanuts and softness of sabudana make it a delightful combination.

It is commonly eaten during fasting but has become a favorite for its simplicity and flavor.