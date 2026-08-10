Try these dishes featuring tapioca pearls
What's the story
Sabudana, or tapioca pearls, is a versatile ingredient that is a staple in many Gujarati breakfasts. These pearls are light, easy to digest, and can be turned into a number of delicious dishes. In this article, we take a look at five must-try sabudana breakfasts from Gujarat that will leave you wanting more. Each dish has its own unique taste and texture, making them a favorite among locals and visitors alike.
Dish 1
Sabudana khichdi: A classic delight
Sabudana khichdi is a quintessential Gujarati breakfast.
It is made by sauteing soaked sabudana with peanuts, green chilies, and curry leaves.
The dish is usually garnished with fresh coriander and served with yogurt or lemon.
The crunch of peanuts and softness of sabudana make it a delightful combination.
It is commonly eaten during fasting but has become a favorite for its simplicity and flavor.
Dish 2
Sabudana vada: A crispy treat
Sabudana vada is another popular breakfast option in Gujarat.
These are deep-fried patties made from mashed potatoes mixed with soaked sabudana, spices, and herbs.
The vadas are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.
They are usually served with green chutney or sweet chutney for added flavor.
This dish is perfect for those who love crispy textures with their morning meal.
Dish 3
Sabudana upma: A savory twist
Sabudana upma is a savory twist on traditional upma by replacing semolina with soaked sabudana pearls.
The dish includes mustard seeds, urad dal, green chilies, ginger, and vegetables like peas or carrots for added nutrition.
It has a light yet filling quality that makes it ideal for breakfast or brunch options.
Dish 4
Sabudana poha: A flavorful fusion
Sabudana poha combines the best of both worlds by mixing flattened rice (poha) with soaked sabudana pearls.
The mixture is cooked with onions, turmeric powder, mustard seeds, and peanuts, giving it a unique flavor profile.
This fusion dish provides a delightful contrast between the soft poha flakes and chewy sabudana pearls, making it a must-try for anyone exploring Gujarati cuisine.
Tip 1
Tips for perfect sabudana breakfasts
To make the perfect sabudana breakfasts, it is important to soak the pearls properly.
The pearls should be soaked for a few hours, but not too much that they become mushy. Rinse them well before cooking.
Use minimal water while cooking, and let them steam on low heat with a lid on.
This way, the dishes will be light and flavorful, just like the ones made in Gujarati households.