How to make fluffy sabudana khichdi in minutes
What's the story
Sabudana khichdi is a popular breakfast option in many parts of India. Prepared with soaked sabudana (tapioca pearls), it is a light and easy-to-digest dish. It is especially popular during fasting days, but can also be enjoyed as a regular breakfast. With its simple ingredients and quick preparation time, sabudana khichdi makes for an ideal choice for those looking for a quick, yet satisfying, morning meal.
Ingredients
Ingredients needed for Sabudana khichdi
To prepare sabudana khichdi, you need soaked sabudana, peanuts, potatoes, green chilies, cumin seeds, and salt.
Lemon juice and fresh coriander leaves are optional but add flavor.
The key is to soak the sabudana properly so that they become fluffy when cooked.
Peanuts add crunchiness, while potatoes give substance to the dish.
Preparation
Step-by-step preparation guide
Start by heating oil in a pan and adding cumin seeds until they splutter.
Add chopped green chilies and diced potatoes, cooking them until soft.
Add the soaked sabudana along with salt, and mix well. Cook on low flame until the pearls turn translucent.
Finally, garnish with lemon juice and coriander leaves before serving.
Tips
Tips for perfect sabudana khichdi
Ensure that you soak the sabudana overnight or for at least four hours, rinsing it well before use.
Use minimal water while soaking so that excess moisture does not make the dish soggy.
Adjust spice levels according to taste by varying green chilies, or adding red chili powder if desired.
Variations
Variations of sabudana khichdi
For those looking to switch things up, sabudana khichdi can be customized with ingredients such as curry leaves for a fragrant touch, or roasted cashews for an extra crunch.
You can also try adding grated coconut for a different texture, or use ghee instead of oil for a richer flavor.
These variations make the traditional recipe more appealing and cater to different taste preferences.