Sacha inchi: The Amazon superfood you should know about
What's the story
Sacha inchi, a nutty seed from the Amazon rainforest, is making waves as a superfood. Loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, proteins, and antioxidants, this ancient seed is a nutritional powerhouse. Used for centuries by indigenous communities, sacha inchi is now gaining popularity worldwide for its health benefits. From heart health to skin care, the versatile seed offers a range of benefits that make it worth adding to your diet.
#1
Rich source of omega-3 fatty acids
Sacha inchi seeds are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for keeping your heart healthy. These healthy fats help lower cholesterol levels and reduce inflammation in the body. Unlike other plant-based sources, sacha inchi has a perfect ratio of omega-3 to omega-6 fatty acids. It is an excellent choice for those looking to up their intake of healthy fats without compromising on balance.
#2
High protein content
With around 27% protein content, sacha inchi seeds make an excellent plant-based protein source. This makes them ideal for vegetarians and vegans looking to increase their protein intake. The proteins are also easily digestible and contain all nine essential amino acids required for muscle repair and growth. Adding these seeds to your diet can help you meet your daily protein requirements efficiently.
#3
Antioxidant properties
Sacha inchi seeds are loaded with antioxidants such as vitamin E and beta-carotene, which help protect cells from oxidative stress. These antioxidants play a key role in neutralizing free radicals that can cause cellular damage and lead to chronic diseases. Eating foods rich in antioxidants, like sacha inchi, can improve overall health by boosting immunity and slowing down the aging process.
#4
Versatile culinary uses
Not only are sacha inchi seeds nutritious, but they are also extremely versatile in the kitchen. You can eat them raw or roasted as a snack, or add them to salads for some crunch. Their mild flavor makes them perfect for smoothies or as a topping on yogurt bowls. You can even use the oil extracted from these seeds for cooking or salad dressings due to its high smoke point.