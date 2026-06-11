Sacha inchi: The Amazon superfood you should know about

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Versatile culinary uses

Not only are sacha inchi seeds nutritious, but they are also extremely versatile in the kitchen. You can eat them raw or roasted as a snack, or add them to salads for some crunch. Their mild flavor makes them perfect for smoothies or as a topping on yogurt bowls. You can even use the oil extracted from these seeds for cooking or salad dressings due to its high smoke point.