Try these recipes using saffron and almonds
What's the story
Saffron and almonds are two ingredients celebrated for their health benefits. While saffron is known for its antioxidant properties, almonds are rich in healthy fats and vitamins. Together, they can make some luxurious wellness drinks that are not just good for your health, but also delicious. Here are five such drinks you can try at home.
#1
Saffron almond milk latte
A saffron almond milk latte is a creamy and aromatic drink that combines the richness of almond milk with the delicate flavor of saffron. To make this latte, heat almond milk until warm but not boiling. Add a few strands of saffron, and let it steep for a few minutes. Sweeten with honey or maple syrup if desired, then froth the mixture for a velvety texture.
#2
Golden almond smoothie
The golden almond smoothie is a refreshing drink loaded with nutrients. Blend one cup of almond milk with half a banana, one tablespoon of almond butter, and a pinch of turmeric for added health benefits. Add ice cubes for chilliness, and blend until smooth. This smoothie makes for an excellent breakfast option or post-workout refreshment.
#3
Saffron-infused herbal tea
Saffron-infused herbal tea makes for a calming drink that can be enjoyed any time of the day. Steep your favorite herbal tea bag in hot water for three minutes. Add two strands of saffron to the cup, and let it steep further for another two minutes before removing the bag. This tea can be enjoyed hot or cold.
#4
Almond saffron chia pudding
Almond saffron chia pudding makes for a nutritious dessert or snack option. Mix two tablespoons chia seeds with 1/2 cup of almond milk in a bowl. Stir well, and add three strands of saffron into the mixture. Refrigerate overnight until it thickens into pudding-like consistency by morning.
#5
Saffron almond iced coffee
For those who love iced coffee, try adding some saffron and almonds to it. Brew your favorite coffee blend and let it cool. Mix it with cold almond milk in equal parts. Add crushed almonds, and a pinch of saffron. Stir well and serve over ice for a refreshing drink, perfect for warm days.