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Try these recipes using saffron and almonds

By Simran Jeet 11:08 am Jul 03, 202611:08 am

What's the story

Saffron and almonds are two ingredients celebrated for their health benefits. While saffron is known for its antioxidant properties, almonds are rich in healthy fats and vitamins. Together, they can make some luxurious wellness drinks that are not just good for your health, but also delicious. Here are five such drinks you can try at home.