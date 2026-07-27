Turn simple meals into gourmet dishes with saffron

Saffron-infused risotto is a creamy Italian dish that marries the richness of arborio rice with the delicate aroma of saffron.

The key is to soak the saffron threads in warm broth before adding them to the rice. This way, the color and flavor are evenly distributed throughout the dish.

Finished with Parmesan cheese and fresh herbs, this risotto makes for an elegant main course or side dish.