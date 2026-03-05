Dislike saffron? These dishes may make you rethink

Saffron, the most expensive spice in the world, is famous for its unique flavor and color. It is used in various cuisines around the world to add a touch of luxury to dishes. Here are five saffron-infused recipes that will not only tantalize your taste buds but also add a vibrant color to your plate. Each recipe highlights the versatility of saffron, making it a must-try for culinary enthusiasts.

Dish 1 Saffron risotto delight Saffron risotto is a creamy Italian dish that marries the richness of arborio rice with the delicate flavor of saffron. To make this dish, saute onions in olive oil until translucent, then add arborio rice and cook until slightly toasted. Gradually add vegetable broth while stirring constantly until the rice is al dente. Add saffron strands soaked in warm water for flavor and color. Finish with parmesan cheese for creaminess.

Dish 2 Aromatic saffron rice pilaf Aromatic saffron rice pilaf is an easy yet flavorful side dish that goes with almost anything. Start by cooking basmati rice with cardamom pods, cloves, and cinnamon sticks for added fragrance. Once cooked, gently mix in soaked saffron strands and let them infuse their color throughout the rice. This pilaf makes an excellent accompaniment to curries or can be enjoyed on its own.

Advertisement

Dish 3 Luxurious saffron ice cream Luxurious saffron ice cream is a creamy dessert that perfectly captures the essence of this precious spice. Heat milk with sugar until dissolved, then add crushed cardamom seeds and soaked saffron strands for flavoring. Once cooled, churn the mixture in an ice cream maker until smooth and creamy. The result is a rich dessert that offers a delightful contrast between sweetness and aromatic spices.

Advertisement

Dish 4 Fragrant saffron tea infusion Fragrant saffron tea infusion provides warmth with every sip while showcasing the beauty of this golden spice. Boil water with cinnamon sticks and ginger slices for added warmth before adding green tea leaves. Let steep briefly before straining into cups where soaked saffron threads await, imparting both color and subtle taste notes.