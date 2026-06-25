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Bad headache? Try a sage leaf compress

By Simran Jeet 04:33 pm Jun 25, 202604:33 pm

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Sage leaf compress is an age-old remedy for relieving headaches. It uses the natural properties of sage leaves to soothe and relax. Applying a sage leaf compress can be a simple, yet effective, way to relieve headache pain. The method involves using sage leaves in a compress form, which is believed to have calming effects on the mind and body. Here's how to use this natural remedy effectively.