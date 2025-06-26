Saharan sandboarding: Tips for an epic adventure

Saharan sandboarding is one adventure you wouldn't want to miss. Combining the excitement of snowboarding with the Sahara's endless stretches of sand, it draws snowboarders from all corners of the globe keen to discover this stunning terrain. The sport is gaining popularity among adventure-seekers looking for something out of the ordinary.

Gear selection Choosing the right equipment Choosing the right gear is essential for a successful sandboarding experience. Boards designed for sand are ideal as they offer better control and glide on sand. These are generally wider and shorter than snowboards, enabling better maneuverability on the dunes. Wearing comfortable clothes that protect from sun and sand abrasion is also important.

Timing tips Best time to visit Ideally, you should plan your sandboarding trip in Sahara in cooler months, from October to April, when the temperatures are more tolerable. In these months, daytime temperatures average between 20 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit and 86 degrees Fahrenheit), which is more pleasant for outdoor activity. Staying away from peak summer months prevents heat-related issues, while making it more fun.

Top spots Popular sandboarding locations Several places in the Sahara provide ideal conditions for sandboarding enthusiasts. The Erg Chebbi dunes in Morocco are one of the most popular destinations owing to their accessibility and stunning dune formations soaring up to 150 meters (492 feet). Another popular spot is Erg Chigaga, also in Morocco, known for its remoteness and tough terrain.