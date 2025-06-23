These exercises can improve your lung health 

The Ethiopian plateau is high, difficult to traverse, and naturally makes one breathe better. The plateau is so high that athletes from this region are easily able to adapt to lesser oxygen, which is why they are so good at endurance sports. Inspired by this, some exercises can help you improve your lung capacity, and overall respiratory health.

Breathing focus High-altitude breathing techniques High-altitude breathing techniques include deep inhalation and controlled exhalation to ensure maximum oxygen intake. Practicing these techniques can also make your lungs more efficient by training respiratory muscles. Start by sitting comfortably, inhaling deeply through the nose for four counts, holding for two counts, and exhaling slowly through the mouth for six counts. Repeating this exercise daily can help your body utilize oxygen better.

Endurance boost Hill running simulation Hill running is a staple exercise in high-altitude training regimens. To simulate this at home or in your area, look for an incline or use a treadmill with the incline setting. Running uphill increases cardiovascular demand and strengthens your legs while improving your lung capacity over time. Start with short intervals of hill running followed by walking breaks to gradually build endurance without overexertion.

Intensity variation Interval training sessions Interval training is all about alternating between periods of high-intensity exercise with low-intensity recovery/rest periods. This technique mimics the varied intensity you experience while working on the Ethiopian plateau. For instance, sprinting 30 seconds followed by one minute of walking can dramatically boost cardiovascular fitness and lung function when done regularly.

Flexibility focus Yoga poses for lung expansion Certain yoga poses are specifically designed to open up the chest cavity and improve breathing efficiency. Poses like cobra pose (bhujangasana) or bridge pose (setu bandhasana) open up the lungs and encourage deeper breaths. Including these poses in your routine helps increase flexibility in the rib cage area, giving your lungs more space to expand while exercising.