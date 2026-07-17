Skip roasted soybeans; try these snacks instead
What's the story
Salted roasted soybeans are a popular snack, but there are plenty of alternatives that can give you the same crunch and flavor. These substitutes can be healthier or just different enough to spice up your snacking routine. From nuts to seeds, each option brings its own unique taste and texture, making it easy for you to find something that suits your palate. Here are five alternatives to consider.
Chickpeas
Roasted chickpeas: A protein-packed option
Roasted chickpeas have become a popular snack owing to their high protein and fiber content.
They are crunchy and can be flavored with different spices, making them a versatile option for those looking for a savory treat.
Roasted chickpeas are also low in fat and high in nutrients, making them a healthy alternative to salted roasted soybeans.
Pumpkin seeds
Spiced pumpkin seeds: Nutrient-rich delight
Pumpkin seeds are another nutritious alternative that packs a punch with magnesium, zinc, and antioxidants.
When roasted with spices like paprika or cumin, they make for a deliciously savory snack.
Their natural crunchiness makes them an ideal substitute for those who enjoy the texture of soybeans but want something different.
Almonds
Almonds: Classic crunchy choice
Almonds are a classic choice when it comes to crunchy snacks. They are packed with healthy fats, vitamin E, and fiber.
You can either have them plain or opt for flavored varieties by seasoning them with salt or other spices.
Almonds offer the same satisfying crunch as salted roasted soybeans while providing additional health benefits.
Sunflower seeds
Sunflower seeds: Versatile snacking option
Sunflower seeds are versatile enough to be enjoyed on their own or as toppings on salads and yogurt bowls.
They are rich in vitamin E, magnesium, and selenium, which makes them a healthy snacking option.
Roasting sunflower seeds enhances their flavor profile, making them an appealing alternative to traditional soybean snacks.
Cashews
Cashews: Creamy yet crunchy experience
Cashews provide a unique combination of creaminess and crunchiness, which is hard to find in other nuts or seeds.
They are rich in copper and magnesium, which are good for your health.
Cashews can be roasted with different seasonings, giving you the option of trying out flavors while enjoying the same satisfying bite as salted roasted soybeans.