Sand kiting is a must-try desert adventure!

Sand kiting, a thrilling sport, is taking over Egypt 's deserts. The sport combines elements of snowboarding and kite surfing, allowing adventurers to glide over the sand dunes with the help of a kite. With Egypt's vast desert landscapes and favorable winds, sand kiting offers a unique experience for thrill-seekers. Here is a guide to this exciting activity, including tips and insights for those looking to try it out.

Location Choosing the right location Selecting the right location is key to having a great sand kiting experience. The Egyptian deserts are dotted with places ideal for this sport. The Great Sand Sea near Siwa Oasis is one of the most popular places, thanks to its massive dunes and steady winds. Another option is the White Desert near Farafra, which offers stunning landscapes and perfect conditions for sand kiting.

Gear Essential gear for sand kiting Having the right gear is essential for safety and performance in sand kiting. A sturdy board designed for sandy terrains is a must-have. A reliable kite with an appropriate size according to wind conditions will ensure better control and maneuverability on dunes. Safety gear, such as helmets and pads, should not be overlooked to protect against falls or accidents.

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Wind Understanding wind conditions Wind conditions play a major role in sand kiting. Understanding how wind speed and direction affect your ride can make all the difference in your experience. Ideally, beginners should look for days with moderate winds of around 15 to 20 knots, which provide enough power without being too overwhelming. Checking local weather forecasts before heading out can help you plan accordingly.

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