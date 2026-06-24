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Sand yachting in Mauritania: A complete guide

By Simran Jeet 02:10 pm Jun 24, 202602:10 pm

What's the story

Mauritania's vast desert provides an unparalleled opportunity for sand yachting enthusiasts. The expansive dunes and steady winds create the perfect conditions for this thrilling sport. Whether you are an experienced sailor or a novice looking to try something new, Mauritania's deserts offer a unique setting that is both challenging and rewarding. From navigating the sands to understanding local weather patterns, here are some insights into making the most of your sand yachting adventure in Mauritania.