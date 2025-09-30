Sandalwood nuts: 5 recipes you'll love

Sandalwood nuts, with their unique flavor and nutritional benefits, are a versatile ingredient in many cuisines. These nuts can be used in a variety of dishes to add texture and taste. Here are five creative ways to use sandalwood nuts in your cooking. From savory snacks to delightful desserts, these ideas will help you explore the culinary potential of sandalwood nuts.

Pesto twist Sandalwood nut pesto delight Sandalwood nut pesto is a delicious twist on the classic Italian sauce. Blend sandalwood nuts with basil, garlic, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese for a rich and creamy spread. This pesto can be used as a pasta sauce or a sandwich spread. The earthy flavor of sandalwood nuts adds depth to the dish without overpowering other ingredients.

Granola Boost Crunchy sandalwood nut granola Incorporate sandalwood nuts into your homemade granola for an extra crunch and nutty flavor. Mix oats, honey, dried fruits, and sandalwood nuts together and bake until golden brown. This granola makes for a healthy breakfast option or an on-the-go snack. The natural oils in sandalwood nuts keep the granola moist while adding essential nutrients.

Stir-fry addition Savory sandalwood nut stir-fry Add sandalwood nuts to your vegetable stir-fry for an unexpected crunch. Toast the nuts lightly before adding them to your dish with vegetables like bell peppers and broccoli. The nutty flavor complements soy sauce or teriyaki sauce beautifully, making it a satisfying meal option that's both nutritious and filling.

Cookie creation Sweet sandalwood nut cookies For those with a sweet tooth, sandalwood nut cookies are the perfect treat. Simply mix sandalwood nuts into your cookie dough along with sugar, flour, butter, and vanilla extract. Bake until golden brown for delicious cookies that have a subtle nutty flavor. These cookies are perfect for snacking or serving at gatherings.