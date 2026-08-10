Top spots for sandboarding in Africa
What's the story
Sandboarding along Africa's coastal dunes is an exhilarating experience that combines the thrill of surfing with the unique terrain of sandy beaches. From Namibia to South Africa, these coastal regions offer some of the best spots for sandboarding enthusiasts. With towering dunes and expansive beaches, these destinations provide an ideal setting for both beginners and experienced boarders. Here is a look at some of Africa's top spots for this adventurous sport.
#1
Namib Desert's towering dunes
The Namib Desert in Namibia is famous for its towering dunes, some of which are over 300 meters high. Swakopmund is a popular base for sandboarders, offering easy access to the nearby dunes.
The soft sand and steep slopes make it an ideal place for both beginners and pros. The desert's vastness also allows for long runs, giving boarders plenty of space to test their skills.
#2
South Africa's Wild Coast adventures
The Wild Coast in South Africa is another prime location for sandboarding. The region is characterized by rolling hills and expansive beaches, making it perfect for this sport.
Jeffreys Bay is one of the most popular spots here, with its consistent sand conditions and beautiful scenery.
Boarders can enjoy both gentle slopes and more challenging inclines, catering to different skill levels.
#3
Mozambique's pristine beaches
Mozambique has pristine beaches with perfect conditions for sandboarding. Ponta do Ouro is a popular destination where you can ride down golden sands into the Indian Ocean waves.
The region has less crowded beaches than other parts of Africa, making it a peaceful getaway for adventure lovers.
You can also explore nearby marine life or relax on the beach after an exciting day on the dunes.
Tip 1
Tips for beginners on coastal dunes
For those new to sandboarding along Africa's coastal dunes, safety should be a priority.
Always wear protective gear, like helmets and knee pads, to prevent injuries from falls or collisions with other riders on busy slopes.
Start on smaller hills before attempting steeper ones as you gain confidence in balancing while descending at high speeds down sandy slopes into waiting surf below.