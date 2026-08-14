Ounianga Dunes in Chad: A sandboarder's dream
What's the story
Ounianga Dunes in Chad are a sandboarder's dream. Located in the Sahara Desert, these dunes are famous for their stunning views and thrilling rides. The unique geography of the region makes it an ideal spot for sandboarding lovers looking for adventure. From beginners to pros, everyone can enjoy the challenges and beauty of this remote desert. Here is what you need to know about sandboarding in Ounianga Dunes.
Timing
Best time to visit for sandboarding
The best time to visit Ounianga Dunes for sandboarding is during the cooler months, between November and February.
During this time, temperatures are more bearable, making it easier to enjoy outdoor activities.
The mornings and late afternoons are particularly pleasant, as the sun's intensity is lower.
Visiting during these months ensures a comfortable experience while riding down the majestic dunes.
Gear
Essential gear for sandboarding
Having the right gear is essential for a successful sandboarding trip.
A sturdy board with a smooth base is essential to glide down the dunes easily.
Protective gear, such as knee pads and helmets, can protect you from falls and injuries.
Sunglasses and sunscreen are also important to protect yourself from the harsh sun rays in the desert environment.
Techniques
Techniques for mastering sandboarding
Mastering sandboarding requires learning a few basic techniques.
Start by positioning your feet firmly on the board, keeping your knees slightly bent for balance.
Leaning forward increases speed, while leaning back slows you down or stops you altogether.
Practicing these techniques on smaller hills before tackling bigger dunes can help build confidence and improve skills gradually.
Safety
Safety tips while sandboarding
Safety should always be your priority when you are out there having fun on the Ounianga Dunes.
Always keep an eye out for other boarders, or obstacles on the way down the dune.
Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, as dehydration can happen quickly in hot climates like this one.
Lastly, always tell someone where you are going if you are heading out alone into remote areas of this vast desert landscape.