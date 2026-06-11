Santol fruit is rich in vitamins and minerals

Why you should know about santol fruit

By Simran Jeet 10:08 am Jun 11, 202610:08 am

What's the story

The santol fruit, a tropical delight, is famous for its sweet-sour taste and juicy texture. Native to Southeast Asia, this fruit is not just delicious but also loaded with nutrients. The santol tree is commonly found in warm climates and produces round or oval-shaped fruits with a thick skin. The pulp inside can be white or yellowish and is often eaten fresh or used in cooking. Here's more about this unique fruit.