Spice up your meals with these African sauces
What's the story
African sauces are a treasure trove of flavors, giving a unique twist to the most mundane of dishes. These sauces, which are packed with local ingredients and age-old cooking methods, can make your meals more exciting. Be it adding depth to a stew or lending an exciting kick to a salad, these sauces are versatile and delicious. Here are five African sauces that can elevate your everyday meals.
Dish 1
Peanut sauce from West Africa
Peanut sauce is a staple in many West African countries. It is made from ground peanuts, tomatoes, onions, and spices.
The creamy texture and nutty flavor of this sauce make it an excellent accompaniment to vegetables or rice dishes.
It is also used as a base for stews, adding richness and depth to the dish.
Dish 2
Harissa: North African chili paste
Harissa is a spicy chili paste originating from North Africa. It is made from roasted red peppers, garlic, coriander seeds, caraway seeds, and olive oil.
This sauce packs a punch with its bold flavors and can be used to marinate vegetables or as a condiment for grilled dishes.
Harissa adds heat without overpowering other flavors in the meal.
Dish 3
Peri-peri sauce: A Southern African delight
Peri-peri sauce hails from Southern Africa and is famous for its fiery heat.
Prepared with bird's eye chilies, lemon juice, garlic, vinegar, and herbs like oregano or thyme, this sauce adds zest to any dish it touches.
It goes well with roasted vegetables or as an exciting marinade for tofu or tempeh.
Dish 4
Chermoula: Moroccan herb blend
Chermoula is a Moroccan herb blend that doubles up as a marinade and sauce.
It comprises fresh herbs like cilantro and parsley, along with spices such as cumin and paprika, mixed with lemon juice and olive oil.
Chermoula enhances the taste of grilled vegetables, while also serving as an aromatic dressing on salads.
Dish 5
Groundnut stew sauce
Groundnut stew sauce is famous across West Africa, especially in Ghana, where it's called groundnut soup.
The base consists primarily of peanuts blended into a smooth paste, combined with tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, and chili peppers.
This hearty concoction thickens soups, stews, curries, and more, making them flavorful and filling.