These crispy rice flour pancakes are perfect for busy mornings
What's the story
Savory rice flour pancakes are a delightful breakfast option that can be prepared in under 15 minutes. These pancakes are not just quick to make but also provide a nutritious start to the day. With simple ingredients and minimal preparation time, they are perfect for busy mornings. Here are some insights into preparing these pancakes, making them an ideal choice for those looking for a fast yet healthy breakfast option.
Ingredients
Essential ingredients for pancakes
To make savory rice flour pancakes, you will need rice flour, water, salt, and your choice of vegetables, like spinach or carrots.
These ingredients are easily available and inexpensive.
The rice flour serves as the base of the batter, and water helps in mixing it to the desired consistency.
Salt adds flavor, and vegetables make it nutritious.
Preparation
Simple preparation steps
Start by mixing rice flour and salt in a bowl. Gradually add water while stirring to avoid lumps until you get a smooth batter.
Add finely chopped vegetables of your choice into the batter.
Heat a nonstick pan over medium heat, and pour a ladleful of batter onto it. Cook until bubbles appear on the surface, then flip to cook the other side.
Tips
Tips for perfect pancakes
To ensure your pancakes are perfectly cooked every time, make sure your pan is hot enough before pouring in the batter.
Use a nonstick pan to avoid sticking and make flipping easier.
Adjust the thickness of your batter by adding more or less water according to your preference.
Experiment with different vegetables to find combinations you enjoy most.
Serving
Serving suggestions
Savory rice flour pancakes can be served with chutney or yogurt for added flavor.
They go well with fresh fruits or nuts on the side for a balanced meal.
You can also garnish them with herbs like coriander or mint for an extra touch of freshness before serving.