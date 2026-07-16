Simit: The beloved sesame bread from Turkey
What's the story
Turkish simit, a sesame-crusted bread ring, is a popular street food in Turkey. Known for its unique texture and flavor, simit is often enjoyed as a breakfast item or snack. Its crisp exterior and soft interior make it a delightful treat for those seeking something different from the usual pastries. Available at various street vendors and bakeries, simit offers an affordable, yet satisfying, option for anyone exploring Turkish cuisine.
Preparation
The making of simit
Simit is made from simple ingredients like flour, water, yeast, sugar, salt, and sesame seeds.
The dough is kneaded until smooth and allowed to rise before shaping it into rings.
These rings are then dipped in molasses water and coated with sesame seeds before baking.
The result is a visually appealing bread with a nutty aroma.
Availability
Where to find simit in Turkey
In Turkey, simit can be found at numerous street vendors and bakeries across cities like Istanbul and Ankara.
It is commonly sold by vendors who carry baskets full of fresh simits on their heads or carts.
Bakeries also offer this delicacy throughout the day, making it easily accessible for locals and tourists alike.
Accompaniments
Pairing suggestions for simit
Simit pairs well with various accompaniments that enhance its flavor profile.
Commonly served with cheese spreads or olives for breakfast, it can also be enjoyed with jam or honey for those who prefer a sweeter taste.
Some even enjoy it alongside traditional Turkish tea or coffee for an authentic experience.
Home experience
Tips for enjoying simit at home
To replicate the simit experience at home, purchase fresh simit from local bakeries, if available.
Alternatively, try making them yourself using online recipes that guide you through each step of preparation.
Experimenting with different toppings, like labneh or avocado, can add variety to your meals while keeping things interesting.