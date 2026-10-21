Want healthier hair? Try these protective hairstyles
What's the story
African hairstyles have always been a part of cultural identity and pride. They are not just beautiful but also practical and can help with hair growth. The right styling can help you maintain your hair health, reduce breakage, and promote growth. Here are five African hairstyles that can help you achieve your hair growth goals while celebrating your heritage.
Tip 1
Braids for strength
Braiding is a popular technique in African cultures, known for its protective qualities.
When done properly, braids can reduce the amount of manipulation your hair goes through daily, minimizing breakage and promoting growth.
Loose braids are particularly beneficial, as they do not pull on the scalp too much, preventing stress and potential damage.
Tip 2
Twists as protectors
Twists are another great protective style that helps in retaining moisture and reducing tangles.
They can be done in various sizes, depending on personal preference and hair type.
The best part is that twists are versatile; they can be worn casually or dressed up for formal occasions.
Regularly maintained twists can lead to healthier hair over time.
Tip 3
Bantu knots for versatility
Bantu knots are a traditional hairstyle that doubles as a chic look and a way to promote natural curls.
When worn as a style, they keep your hair protected from environmental damage.
If you take them out later, you get beautiful curls without any heat styling.
This way, you avoid damaging your hair while promoting its natural growth.
Tip 4
Cornrows: A timeless classic
Cornrows are one of the most traditional African hairstyles, famous for their close-to-the-scalp braiding technique.
This style keeps the hair neatly in place while protecting the ends from exposure to harsh elements.
Cornrows can be worn for weeks at a time with proper care, making them a low-maintenance option that still promotes healthy growth.
Tip 5
Afro puffs: A playful option
Afro puffs give you an easy, yet playful, way to flaunt natural curls while keeping them protected from environmental stressors.
By sectioning the hair into small puffs on either side of the head or just one big puff at the crown, you can keep your hair healthy without compromising on style or comfort.