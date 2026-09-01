One hairstyle, endless looks: Scarf braids
What's the story
The scarf braid is a versatile hairstyle that can be adapted for any occasion, be it casual or formal. By adding a scarf, you can add a pop of color and pattern to your look, making it unique and stylish. Here are five different ways to style the scarf braid, each with its own charm and appeal. Whether you are dressing up for a special event or just want to add some flair to your everyday look, these styles offer something for everyone.
Style 1
Classic scarf braid
The classic scarf braid is a simple, yet elegant way to incorporate a scarf into your hair.
Start by dividing your hair into three sections as you would for a regular braid.
Then, add strands of the scarf into each section before braiding them together.
This style works best with long hair and adds subtle texture and color without being too overpowering.
Style 2
Half-up scarf braid
For those who want to keep some hair down while still rocking the scarf braid, the half-up style is perfect.
Take the top half of your hair and divide it into two sections.
Weave a piece of scarf through these sections as you would with a regular half-up ponytail or bun.
Secure it with an elastic band or clip, leaving the rest of your hair loose.
Style 3
Scarf headband braid
The scarf headband braid gives you an effortlessly chic look by wrapping a scarf around your head like a headband.
Start by tying the scarf around your head, leaving both ends hanging down in front of your ears.
Then, braid these ends together with your own hair from either side of your head for added stability and style.
Style 4
Side scarf braid
The side scarf braid is perfect for those who love wearing their hair on one side.
Simply gather all your hair over one shoulder and divide it into three sections as you would for any regular side braid.
Now, weave pieces of the scarf into each section as you braid them down along one side of your neck.
Style 5
Braided ponytail with scarf
For those who want a more dynamic look, a braided ponytail with a scarf is perfect.
Tie all your hair into a high ponytail. Divide the ponytail into three sections, just like a regular braid.
Weave a piece of the scarf into each section before braiding them together.
This way, you add texture and color to your ponytail without compromising on the sleekness.