Travelers planning to take these scenic train journeys in Himachal Pradesh should book their tickets in advance

See Himachal like never before on these train rides

By Vinita Jain 01:55 pm Jun 26, 202601:55 pm

What's the story

Himachal Pradesh, a northern Indian state, is famous for its stunning landscapes and serene environment. One of the best ways to explore this beauty is through its scenic train journeys. These trains offer a unique perspective of the region's natural beauty, winding through mountains and valleys. Here are some of the most picturesque train routes in Himachal Pradesh that promise an unforgettable travel experience.