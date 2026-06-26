See Himachal like never before on these train rides
What's the story
Himachal Pradesh, a northern Indian state, is famous for its stunning landscapes and serene environment. One of the best ways to explore this beauty is through its scenic train journeys. These trains offer a unique perspective of the region's natural beauty, winding through mountains and valleys. Here are some of the most picturesque train routes in Himachal Pradesh that promise an unforgettable travel experience.
#1
Kalka-Shimla Railway: A UNESCO World Heritage site
The Kalka-Shimla Railway is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of India's most celebrated narrow-gauge railways. The 96-km stretch from Kalka to Shimla takes you through 102 tunnels and over 800 bridges. The journey takes about six hours and offers breathtaking views of the Himalayas, lush forests, and quaint villages. The train's slow pace allows passengers to soak in every bit of the stunning scenery.
#2
Kangra valley railway: A journey through lush landscapes
Running between Pathankot and Joginder Nagar, the Kangra Valley Railway is another picturesque route in Himachal Pradesh. The 164-km journey takes you through verdant landscapes, with views of terraced fields and dense forests. The train passes through several small towns where you can experience local culture. The journey takes about seven hours, making it an ideal day trip for nature lovers.
#3
Narrow Gauge Charm: The Jogindernagar-Pathankot route
The Jogindernagar-Pathankot route is famous for its narrow-gauge charm and scenic beauty. This railway line is part of the Kangra Valley Railway network and offers stunning views of rolling hills and tranquil rivers. The journey takes around seven hours, with stops at several small stations on the way. Passengers can enjoy panoramic views from their windows as they traverse this beautiful landscape.
#4
Tips for travelers: Booking tickets in advance
Travelers planning to take these scenic train journeys in Himachal Pradesh should book their tickets in advance, especially during peak tourist seasons like summer vacations or festivals, when demand is high. Online booking platforms make it easier to secure seats ahead of time, ensuring a hassle-free travel experience. Early reservations also allow for better planning, making the journey more enjoyable and less stressful.