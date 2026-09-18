Scissor kicks: A must-try exercise for stronger abs
What's the story
Scissor kicks are a simple yet effective exercise to strengthen your core. This exercise targets the lower abs and helps improve stability and balance. By adding scissor kicks to your routine, you can improve your core strength without any special equipment. It is an exercise that can be done anywhere, making it a convenient option for those looking to tone their abs.
Technique
Proper technique for maximum benefit
To perform scissor kicks correctly, lie flat on your back with your hands under your hips for support.
Lift your legs off the ground a few inches and keep them straight.
Alternate raising one leg up while lowering the other in a scissor-like motion.
Keep your core engaged throughout the movement to maintain balance and avoid strain on your lower back.
Frequency
Frequency and duration recommendations
For best results, incorporate scissor kicks into your workout routine three to four times a week.
Aim for two to three sets of 10 to 15 repetitions per set.
Start with shorter durations if you're a beginner, gradually increasing as you gain strength and endurance.
Consistency is key in building core stability over time.
Variations
Variations to enhance core engagement
To spice up your scissor kicks and challenge your core even more, try some variations.
For instance, try crossing your legs over each other, or adding a pause at the top of each movement.
These variations not only make the exercise more challenging, but also target different muscle groups in the abdomen, ensuring a well-rounded workout.
Mistakes
Common mistakes to avoid
One common mistake is letting the lower back arch during the exercise, which can lead to injury.
Make sure to keep your back flat against the ground by engaging your core muscles properly.
Another mistake is using momentum instead of controlled movements; focus on slow, deliberate actions for maximum effectiveness.