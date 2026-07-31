Find one-of-a-kind antiques in these African markets
What's the story
African markets are a treasure trove of unique antiques that can add character and history to your home. These bustling hubs offer a range of items, from traditional crafts to vintage collectibles, each with its own story. Exploring these markets can be an adventure for those seeking distinctive pieces to enhance their decor. Here are some insights into finding the best antiques in Africa's vibrant marketplaces.
#1
Discovering treasures in Marrakech
Marrakech is famous for its lively souks, where you can find a variety of antiques. From old jewelry to traditional textiles, the market has it all.
The key is to dig deep and haggle well. Bargaining is an integral part of the culture, so be prepared to negotiate prices.
Look out for authentic Berber rugs, and intricately carved wooden furniture that can add a touch of Moroccan charm to your home.
#2
Exploring Cape Town's antique shops
Cape Town has a number of antique shops that specialize in South African history and culture.
These shops have everything from vintage vinyl records to colonial-era furniture.
The V&A Waterfront is a popular spot, but you can also find hidden gems in lesser-known areas like Observatory or Woodstock.
Take your time browsing through these stores to find unique pieces that reflect the rich heritage of South Africa.
#3
Bargaining at Lagos' Lekki market
Lekki Market in Lagos is famous for its colorful crafts and antiques.
Here, you can find everything from traditional masks to handmade pottery at reasonable prices.
The trick is to visit early in the day, when the market is less crowded, giving you more time to explore and negotiate with vendors.
Do not forget to check out local art galleries nearby for more options.
#4
Unearthing gems in Nairobi's Maasai Market
Nairobi's Maasai Market is an ideal place for those looking for authentic Kenyan antiques and crafts.
Famous for its vibrant atmosphere, it has stalls selling Maasai jewelry, wood carvings, and woven baskets, among other things.
The market is mostly open-air, so visit early in the morning or late afternoon when temperatures are cooler, and crowds are thinner, making it easier to browse through stalls at leisure.