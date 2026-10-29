Give your hairstyle a retro twist with vintage headbands
What's the story
Vintage headbands are making a comeback, giving us a chance to style our hair the way they did in the past. These accessories, which were a staple in the 20th century, are now being embraced for their timeless elegance and versatility. From the flapper era to the mod look of the '60s, vintage headbands can add a dash of nostalgia to any modern outfit. Here is how to wear these classic pieces.
#1
The flapper headband revival
The flapper headband, with its beaded embellishments and feathers, is a throwback to the Roaring Twenties.
This style is perfect for adding a touch of glamour to evening wear or themed parties. Pair it with loose waves or an elegant updo for an authentic look.
Available in various materials, like satin and velvet, these headbands can be found at most accessory stores.
#2
1960s mod style headbands
The bold patterns and vibrant colors of the 1960s mod style are iconic.
These headbands usually come in wide designs that sit flat on the head, giving off a chic vibe.
They go well with straight hair or sleek ponytails.
You can find them in plastic or fabric materials, making them affordable for everyone.
#3
1950s pin-up inspired bands
Inspired by pin-up icons of the 1950s, these headbands usually come with polka dots or floral prints.
They are usually tied into bows at the top or side of the band, giving a playful touch to casual outfits.
They look great with loose curls or high ponytails, and can be easily found online or at vintage shops.
#4
Tips for styling vintage headbands
When styling vintage headbands, balance is key.
If your band is embellished or wide, keep your outfit simple to avoid clashing.
Experiment with different hairstyles, like braids or buns, to see what goes best with your chosen band style.
Remember to secure them properly so they do not slip during wear.