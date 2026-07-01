Tigernut oil is rich in antioxidants

Tigernut oil: The skincare upgrade you need

By Simran Jeet 11:36 am Jul 01, 202611:36 am

What's the story

African tigernut oil, extracted from the small tubers of the African tigernut, is becoming a rage for its skin benefits. Packed with vitamins and essential fatty acids, this oil is said to nourish and rejuvenate the skin. Its natural properties make it an attractive alternative to synthetic skincare products. Here's a look at how African tigernut oil can help you achieve healthier skin.