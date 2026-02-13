Score gorgeous hairdos with these hairpin tricks

Hairpins are the unsung heroes of hairstyling, and celebrities know it all too well. From red carpets to casual outings, these stars use hairpins to create stunning hairstyles that are easy to replicate. By observing their tricks, you can elevate your everyday look without spending hours in front of the mirror. Here are some celebrity-inspired hairpin tricks that will help you achieve gorgeous hairdos effortlessly.

Tip 1 The classic chignon twist The chignon twist is a favorite of many celebs for its elegance and simplicity. To get this look, gather your hair into a low ponytail and twist it around itself at the nape of your neck. Secure the twist with a couple of bobby pins, making sure they match your hair color for a seamless finish. This style is perfect for both formal events and casual outings.

Tip 2 The sleek side part A sleek side part can add an instant touch of sophistication to any hairstyle. Celebrities often use this trick to keep their hair away from their face while adding volume on one side. Simply create a deep side part with a comb, and secure the section with a few strategically placed bobby pins along the part line. This look works best on straight or slightly wavy hair.

Tip 3 The braided crown The braided crown is another celebrity favorite that adds an element of intricacy without being too complicated. Start by parting your hair down the middle and create two braids on either side of your head. Wrap each braid around the top like a crown and pin them in place with bobby pins or decorative clips for added flair.

