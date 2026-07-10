How to style ponchos this monsoon
What's the story
Monsoon season brings the need for stylish yet practical outfits, and ponchos are a celebrity-inspired favorite. These versatile pieces offer protection from rain while keeping you fashionable. From Bollywood stars to global icons, celebrities have embraced ponchos as a go-to choice during the monsoons. Here are some tips on how to score celebrity-inspired poncho looks this season, ensuring you stay chic and dry.
Tip 1
Choose vibrant colors
Celebrities often opt for vibrant colors to make their poncho stand out in gloomy weather. Bright hues like red, blue, and yellow can add a pop of color to your outfit and lift your mood on rainy days. When selecting a poncho, consider colors that complement your skin tone and personal style. This way, you can easily replicate the eye-catching looks sported by stars.
Tip 2
Opt for unique patterns
Patterns also add an element of fun and personality to your monsoon wardrobe. Celebrities frequently pick ponchos with unique patterns like stripes or floral prints to amp up the style quotient. These designs not only make the outfit more interesting but also divert attention from any wetness underneath. Choose patterns that reflect your taste while keeping the overall look balanced.
Tip 3
Accessorize wisely
Accessories are key to nailing a celebrity-inspired poncho look. Sunglasses, hats, and waterproof footwear are some of the things you can add to your outfit to make it more practical and stylish. These details not only add to your look but also protect you from the rain. Pick accessories that go with the color and pattern of your poncho for a cohesive look.
Tip 4
Layer with light fabrics
Layering is key to staying comfortable during unpredictable monsoon weather. Celebrities usually layer their ponchos with light fabrics like cotton or linen shirts underneath. This way, they stay cool when indoors, but are also ready to go out when needed. Light layers also help in regulating body temperature without adding bulkiness under the poncho.
Tip 5
Invest in quality materials
Investing in quality materials is key to getting a long-lasting poncho that can withstand multiple monsoon seasons. Celebrities usually pick ponchos made from water-resistant fabrics that are both durable and easy to maintain. While shopping, look for features like quick-drying capabilities, and breathable materials that provide comfort during humid weather, without compromising on style.