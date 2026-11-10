Scotland's most picturesque villages: A list

Portree, the capital of the Isle of Skye, is famous for its picturesque harbor and colorful houses.

The village is surrounded by dramatic cliffs and offers stunning views of the Sound of Raasay.

Visitors can explore local shops, enjoy fresh food at waterfront restaurants, or take boat trips to nearby islands.

Portree also serves as a gateway to explore Skye's natural wonders, like the Old Man of Storr and Quiraing.